Microsoft chiude Mixer: cosa succede ora nel mondo del live streaming?

Mixer Partners, streamers, and community – today, we've got some very big news for you.

While we’ve decided to close the operations side of Mixer, we're officially partnering with @FacebookGaming and we're cordially inviting all of you to join.

📰 https://t.co/E1eMDvjYQb pic.twitter.com/554hHAXfaB

— Mixer (@WatchMixer) June 22, 2020