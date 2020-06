La Stagione 3 di Fortnite parte il 17 giugno

Event Spoilers

Here is a video of how the Agency will look after the event.

In the past we only really had images posted by other leakers about how this will look but I felt a video gives a better understanding of how it will look.

Will post more stuff soon! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/fupu0b0VFs

— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 30, 2020