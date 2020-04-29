C’è stata una battaglia sull’hashtag #MayThe4th per lo Star Wars Day

“May the 4th be with you” è la frase che identifica lo star wars day (immagine: Gabriele Porro)Disney+ ha provato ad appropriarsi dell’hashtag #MayThe4th che da anni identifica lo Star Wars Day sui social network.

Il 4 maggio è la giornata in cui gli appassionati della saga fantascientifica ideata da George Lucas celebrano la loro passione. La data è stata scelta perché in inglese ha un’assonanza con l’inizio dell’iconica frase “May the Force be with you” (“Che la Forza sia con te”). Il 4 maggio per gli anglofoni è “May the 4th”.

Con un tweet il 27 aprile Disney+, il servizio di video streaming del colosso di Burbank, ha invitato i suoi utenti a prepararsi a celebrare lo Star Wars Day condividendo i loro ricordi legati alla saga con l’hashtag #MayThe4th.

Celebrate the Saga! Reply with your favorite #StarWars memory and you may see it somewhere special on #MayThe4th. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2020

Fino a qui niente di nuovo, visto che la Walt Disney Company dal 2012 possiede la Lucasfilm, casa produttrice dei film di Star Wars, e di conseguenza anche tutti i prodotti appartenenti all’universo di Guerre Stellari.

Disney+, però, ha aggiunto un piccolo dettaglio alla celebrazione dello Star Wars Day che ha fatto infuriare molti fan della saga. Con un tweet in risposta a quello citato in precedenza, il servizio di streaming di Topolino ha specificato che “usando #MayThe4th acconsentirai a farci usare il tuo messaggio e il nome del tuo account in tutti i media”.

By sharing your message with us using #MayThe4th, you agree to our use of the message and your account name in all media and our terms of use here: https://t.co/G0AyToufQ5 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2020

Immediatamente tutti i fan di Star Wars, e anche gli utenti che compiono gli anni o celebrano un anniversario in quel giorno, non hanno preso bene la scelta della Disney di appropriarsi di un hashtag con un semplice tweet, per poi sfruttarlo per i propri scopi di marketing.

I was born on May 4th – does that mean you technically own my birthday? #MayThe4th — The Millennial Musician (@themillennialmu) April 27, 2020

Hey @Twitter , @jack at what point do you step in and specifically say that hash tags don't belong to anyone? — Cory J Turner (@CoryJTurner) April 27, 2020

My favorite Star Wars memory would have to be the time Disney tried to lay legal claim to every tweet on Twitter that used a particular hashtag. #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/7fDB3LKUlw — Itsukushimi 🍥 (@Itsukushimi777) April 27, 2020

Dopo 5 ore e oltre 7mila commenti, Disney+ ha precisato che la ricondivisione dei tweet “si applica SOLO alle risposte a questo tweet (il secondo riportato ndr) utilizzando #MayThe4th e menzionando @DisneyPlus”.

L’intenzione della compagnia è quella raccogliere le testimonianze dei fan al fine di far “apparire qualcosa di speciale per il 4 maggio”.



