mercoledì, Aprile 29, 2020
Ultimo:

BestAll

Notizie, guide e offerte dal mondo IT

Wired 

C’è stata una battaglia sull’hashtag #MayThe4th per lo Star Wars Day

best , , ,

C’è stata una battaglia sull’hashtag #MayThe4th per lo Star Wars Day
29 Aprile 2020 – 18:03

“May the 4th be with you” è la frase che identifica lo star wars day (immagine: Gabriele Porro)Disney+ ha provato ad appropriarsi dell’hashtag #MayThe4th che da anni identifica lo Star Wars Day sui social network.
Il 4 maggio è la giornata in cui gli appassionati della saga fantascientifica ideata da George Lucas celebrano la loro passione. La data è stata scelta perché in inglese ha un’assonanza con l’inizio dell’iconica frase “May the Force be with you” (“Che la Forza sia con te”). Il 4 maggio per gli anglofoni è “May the 4th”.
Con un tweet il 27 aprile Disney+, il servizio di video streaming del colosso di Burbank, ha invitato i suoi utenti a prepararsi a celebrare lo Star Wars Day condividendo i loro ricordi legati alla saga con l’hashtag #MayThe4th.

Fino a qui niente di nuovo, visto che la Walt Disney Company dal 2012 possiede la Lucasfilm, casa produttrice dei film di Star Wars, e di conseguenza anche tutti i prodotti appartenenti all’universo di Guerre Stellari.
Disney+, però, ha aggiunto un piccolo dettaglio alla celebrazione dello Star Wars Day che ha fatto infuriare molti fan della saga. Con un tweet in risposta a quello citato in precedenza, il servizio di streaming di Topolino ha specificato che “usando #MayThe4th acconsentirai a farci usare il tuo messaggio e il nome del tuo account in tutti i media”.

Immediatamente tutti i fan di Star Wars, e anche gli utenti che compiono gli anni o celebrano un anniversario in quel giorno, non hanno preso bene la scelta della Disney di appropriarsi di un hashtag con un semplice tweet, per poi sfruttarlo per i propri scopi di marketing.

Dopo 5 ore e oltre 7mila commenti, Disney+ ha precisato che la ricondivisione dei tweet “si applica SOLO alle risposte a questo tweet (il secondo riportato ndr) utilizzando #MayThe4th e menzionando @DisneyPlus”.

L’intenzione della compagnia è quella raccogliere le testimonianze dei fan al fine di far “apparire qualcosa di speciale per il 4 maggio”.
 
The post C’è stata una battaglia sull’hashtag #MayThe4th per lo Star Wars Day appeared first on Wired.

Fonte: Wired

Potrebbe anche interessarti

Il DOJ annuncia la guerra ai monopoli online

best

Come avere 3 mesi di Apple Music gratis (anche se li avete già usati)

best

Black Friday: cuffie Bowers & Wilkins PX in offerta

best
%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo:

Utilizzando il sito, accetti l'utilizzo dei cookie da parte di BestAll. maggiori informazioni

Questo sito utilizza i cookie per fornire la migliore esperienza di navigazione possibile. Continuando a utilizzare questo sito senza modificare le impostazioni dei cookie o cliccando su "Accetta" permetti il loro utilizzo.

Chiudi